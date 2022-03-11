How Hayden Christensen Reacted To Being Replaced As Darth Vader In Rogue One

Christensen's response, where he talks about Darth Vader predating him, makes it clear that he is conscious of his place in "Star Wars" history and respectful of the other actors who have brought the character to life over the years. While Jones and his basso profondo voice are most readily associated with Vader in the public imagination, portraying the character in live-action has always been at least a two-man job.

David Prowse ("A Clockwork Orange"), who passed away in late 2020, was the actor in the Vader suit in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, while Sebastian Shaw appeared as the face of Anakin Skywalker at the end of "Return of the Jedi." Then, of course, Jake Lloyd played the young Anakin, or "Ani," in "The Phantom Menace."

Christensen only stepped into the role of Anakin with "Attack of the Clones" in 2002, though he was later retconned into "Return of the Jedi" as a Force ghost. Now, 20 years later, he's gearing up to return as one of the three actors who will play Vader in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The other two are stuntmen Dmitrious Bistrevsky and Tom O'Connell.

In short, it takes an Ewok village to bring Darth Vader to life. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres on Disney+ on May 25, 2022.