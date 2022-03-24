Daily Podcast: Voltron, Marvel Multiverse, Tron 3 & Nova
On the March 24, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film and TV news, including "Voltron," Marvel Multiverse, "Tron 3," and "Nova."
In The News:
- Ryan: Nova Project Officially In Development At Marvel Studios With Moon Knight Writer
-
Who is Nova?
-
Is/Should James Gunn be involved?
-
Movie or TV series?
-
- Peter (og BJ): Live-Action Voltron Movie Coming From Red Notice Director Rawson Marshall Thurber
-
Rawson Marshall Thurber directing and co-writing the screenplay with Ellen Shanman
-
A bidding war has begun between Warner Bros., Universal, Amazon, and a handful of other studios
-
Surprisingly, Netflix, who put out "Red Notice" and is the home for the animated series "Voltron: Legendary Defender," is allegedly not pursuing the title.
-
Voltron – Power Rangers in space?
-
Original series aired for one year in 1984
-
Later rebooted in the late 90's and 2010's on Netflix
-
Trying to make a live action film since 2005. Pharrell Williams was to score. Years ago Dreamworks Animation was working on a version with screenwriter David Hayter (of X-Men and Watchmen fame)
-
- Ryan: Kirsten Dunst Wants To Play Mary Jane Again In The Marvel Multiverse
-
Do we want to see her involved, and if so how?
-
- Peter (og Sandy): Tron 3 Might Actually Happen, Says Jared Leto
-
Peter talk WeCrashed
-
Stagecraft seems perfect for Tron
-
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.