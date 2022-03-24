Daily Podcast: Voltron, Marvel Multiverse, Tron 3 & Nova

On the March 24, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film and TV news, including "Voltron," Marvel Multiverse, "Tron 3," and "Nova."

In The News:

Do we want to see her involved, and if so how?

Trying to make a live action film since 2005. Pharrell Williams was to score. Years ago Dreamworks Animation was working on a version with screenwriter David Hayter (of X-Men and Watchmen fame)

Later rebooted in the late 90's and 2010's on Netflix

Original series aired for one year in 1984

Surprisingly, Netflix, who put out "Red Notice" and is the home for the animated series "Voltron: Legendary Defender," is allegedly not pursuing the title.

A bidding war has begun between Warner Bros., Universal, Amazon, and a handful of other studios

Rawson Marshall Thurber directing and co-writing the screenplay with Ellen Shanman

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

