Tron 3 Might Actually Happen, Says Jared Leto

Look, I don't care for Jared Leto (shocking, I know, I've been so careful to hide my feelings on this matter in the past), but the world of "TRON" fascinates me enough that I would like to see "TRON 3" happen ... preferably without him. It may yet come to fruition, too, as the "Morbius" star recently told ScreenRant:

"I'm a super fan of TRON, and we are working hard on TRON with our incredible partners at Disney. Just an amazing group of creative people. We're getting closer. We're getting closer and closer, and who knows? Something may be [coming] sooner than later."

If anything, the longer "TRON 3" takes, the more it can really push the envelope for tech in filmmaking the way "Legacy" and the first "TRON" movie did. I can already envision ILM's StageCraft being used to make "The Grid" feel more immersive and convincing than it did in the first two films, even if "TRON 3" ends up taking on the form of a streaming series instead of a feature. Going that route would similarly allow the project the dig a little deeper into the existential questions and themes from "Legacy" while perhaps freeing it up to be a little more esoteric than most big-budget theatrical releases are these days. I also reserve the right to bail if the Mouse House gives it a green-light but decides to keep Leto onboard.

