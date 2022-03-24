Superhero Bits: A Doctor Strange 2 Cameo Is Ruled Out, The Long Wait For The Flash Movie & More

Not to break anyone's heart or anything, but James McAvoy has declared simply and definitively that he is not going to be in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." While the movie certainly seems like it's going to make room for plenty of surprises, with Patrick Stewart already confirmed to be returning as his version of Professor X, McAvoy is not going to be dusting off the ol' wheelchair for this one. The actor recently did a little Q&A on Instagram, and as we can see in the video above, simply said "no" and moved on when being asked about this. He didn't go out of his way to make up an elaborate answer and seemed quite confident in his response. So we'll probably have to settle for one Charles Xavier for the time being.