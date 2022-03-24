Oscar Isaac Wanted To Take A Break From Big Projects, But Moon Knight Changed His Mind

The kids are wild about "Moon Knight," and by the kids, I mean Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke (but probably also the kids in a general sense). The latest Marvel series, which premieres on Disney+ on March 30, 2022, has broken away from some of the conventions that the MCU has become known for in the past few years, instead opting for a show that feels like it has an extra layer of grit, and clearly that was the appeal for a few of its big stars, Isaac and Hawke included.

In an interview about the series with The Hollywood Reporter, the show's director and executive producer Mohamed Diab ("Clash"), admitted that Isaac specifically had some reservations about jumping right back into another large franchise:

"Oscar was reluctant to accept the role at the beginning, because he came from such big projects like 'Star Wars' and 'Dune' and 'X-Men,' and he wanted to take a break and make small films ... But I convinced him that we can do that in our show."