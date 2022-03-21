Ethan Hawke Describes His Moon Knight Villain As A 'Sane Lunatic'

One criticism often made about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that many of its villains leave much to be desired. The ones that have managed to break through, including Loki and Thanos, did so by being built up over years and multiple projects, as opposed to one-and-done. Now, Ethan Hawke looks to buck the trend in the upcoming "Moon Knight" series by turning the whole superhero/villain dynamic on its head. Specifically, he is looking to play a "sane lunatic," as he calls it, in bringing the villain Arthur Harrow to life.

The actor recently spoke during a press conference in anticipation of the show's release on Disney+ later this month. During the chat, Hawke explained that Oscar Isaac's title hero being mentally ill flipped the script and forced Hawke to try and craft a different type of villain.

Here's what he had to say about it: