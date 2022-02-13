Moon Knight Super Bowl Trailer: Get Associated With Oscar Isaac's Dissociative Marvel Hero

If you saw the first trailer for "Moon Knight," the upcoming Disney+ series from Marvel Studios, and thought that Oscar Isaac's British accent was a little bit dodgy, it turns out there may be a good narrative reason for it. In "Moon Knight," Isaac ostensibly plays "Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life." However, it turns out "he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector," according to the official synopsis.

What this means is that Steven Grant is just one side of the individual who will become Moon Knight, a traditionally violent comic book hero imbued with the power of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. That accent you were worried about? It's just an affectation of one of his multiple personalities. In other words, the reason it sounds off is that he himself is a little off.

Moon Knight is the kind of hero who's liable to black out and then suddenly regain his awareness in media res behind the wheel of a speeding truck, with no idea of how he got there or why he's holding a gun or why there's blood on his hands. His Disney+ series is headed your way late next month, but in the meantime, there's a new Super Bowl trailer here to whet your appetite. Check it out below.