Gaspard Ulliel, French Actor And Moon Knight Star, Dies At 37 After A Ski Accident

Ulliel was one of France's most beloved actors, well-known for working with critically acclaimed filmmakers throughout the country and abroad. Ulliel began his career while still in school, where he was discovered by post-New Wave director André Téchiné. After several years of starring in made-for-television films, Ulliel's star began to rise. He was twice nominated for the Most Promising Actor César Award in 2002 and 2003 before winning in 2004 for his role in "A Very Long Engagement." Already a star in his home country, Ulliel would spark international interest upon tackling the role of Hannibal in "Hannibal Rising." The fifth film in the "Hannibal Lecter" franchise — a prequel to "Red Dragon," The Silence of the Lambs" and "Hannibal" — also marked his first English-language role. Ulliel was also known abroad as a highly sought-after model, having spent the past few years as the face of Longchamp, the French leather and luxury goods company. ​​He was also the face of the Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel and starred in a commercial for the brand directed by Martin Scorsese.

Ulliel later won the César Award for Best Actor for his role in "It's Only the End of the World." His many credits also include Bertrand Tavernier's Cannes competition title "La Princesse de Montpensier" and his portrayal of French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in Bertrand Bonello's "Saint Laurent," (which earned him a Lumières Award for Best Actor and another nomination for the César Award for Best Actor). He and Bonello were set to reunite for the director's upcoming sci-fi DNA drama "La Bête," currently in pre-production.

Ulliel will next appear as Anton Mogart aka the villainous Midnight Man in Marvel's highly anticipated "Moon Knight" series. His final onscreen appearance will be in the French film "More Than Ever," from Emily Atef, co-starring Vicky Krieps and Liv Ullmann.