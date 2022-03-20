Moon Knight TV Spot: Protect The Vulnerable, Deliver Justice

In the latest spot for the upcoming Phase Four series titled "Choice," Steven and Marc have a nice chat in an elevator. As Steven learns more about another part of himself due to his dissociative identity disorder, the more he gets on board with the part of his life where he's apparently a superhero. Hopefully, he's settled in enough to play nice with the Egyptian god Khonshu, who is voiced by the legendary F. Murray Abraham.

In addition to seeing Steven become more at ease with his life being uplifted and thrown into an Ethan Hawke-fueled chaos, we also get a new glimpse at May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly, who appears to be someone from Spector's past. While we don't currently know much about this character, many are hypothesizing that Layla might be the MCU's version of Mehemet Faoul, an Egyptian archeologist that takes up the mantle of Scarlet Scarab from his father after an ancient artifact, the Eye of Horus, is stolen from a museum. As we've seen with Tilda Swinton in "Doctor Strange" or Carrie-Anne Moss' character Jeri Hogarth from the formerly Netflix exclusive "Defenders" shows, the House of Ideas isn't afraid to gender-swap a character in an effort to diversify the previously male-dominated world depicted in the comics.

Thanks to teasers like this, we're anxiously counting down the days to the premiere of this six-episode event on the Mouse House's streamer. But in the meantime, here's the show's official synopsis with more information about the story.

The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

"Moon Knight" starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel, May Calamawy, Lucy Thackeray, and F. Murray Abraham premieres on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.