Oscar Isaac Came Up With Moon Knight's Bizarre Accent And He Stands By It

Marvel's "Moon Knight" is just around the corner and the hype train has left the station and is currently speeding down the tracks to its premiere on Disney+ next month. We even got a brand new trailer during the Super Bowl. And yes, we get to hear more of series star Oscar Isaac doing that wacky British accent. Now, in a new interview, the actor not only stands by his choice for that voice, but explains a bit of the reasoning behind it.

The interview is in the upcoming April issue of Empire Magazine, which hits shelves a little later this week. In the show, Isaac plays a Marvel superhero with multiple personalities and the trailers have shown off two of his personas: Steven Grant (the man with the voice) and Marc Spector. Head writer Jeremy Slater explained that the script didn't originally have the distinguishing accent:

"In the initial script, the difference between Steven [Grant] and Marc [Spector] was in attitude. It was Oscar who said 'What about an accent?'"

Picking up that ball and running with it, Isaac says that he firmly stands behind his choice and, without violating his non-disclosure agreement with Marvel, strongly suggests there is a reason for the wacky voice: