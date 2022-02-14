Oscar Isaac Came Up With Moon Knight's Bizarre Accent And He Stands By It
Marvel's "Moon Knight" is just around the corner and the hype train has left the station and is currently speeding down the tracks to its premiere on Disney+ next month. We even got a brand new trailer during the Super Bowl. And yes, we get to hear more of series star Oscar Isaac doing that wacky British accent. Now, in a new interview, the actor not only stands by his choice for that voice, but explains a bit of the reasoning behind it.
The interview is in the upcoming April issue of Empire Magazine, which hits shelves a little later this week. In the show, Isaac plays a Marvel superhero with multiple personalities and the trailers have shown off two of his personas: Steven Grant (the man with the voice) and Marc Spector. Head writer Jeremy Slater explained that the script didn't originally have the distinguishing accent:
"In the initial script, the difference between Steven [Grant] and Marc [Spector] was in attitude. It was Oscar who said 'What about an accent?'"
Picking up that ball and running with it, Isaac says that he firmly stands behind his choice and, without violating his non-disclosure agreement with Marvel, strongly suggests there is a reason for the wacky voice:
"I stand by the sound of Steven 100 percent. It's cool [the accent] got people excited, and some were like, 'That sucks!' and others were like, 'That's great!' But there are reasons... That voice is about where Steven's from, where he's living now, and some of his believed heritage. It's not an idea of what the Brits actually sound like."
What's In a Voice?
For those who aren't familiar with the character of Moon Knight ... things get pretty crazy. He's not just a very gray and neat-looking Batman rip-off. Not by any means. He's imbued with the power of an Egyptian God, which is where the powers come from. Or is he? As we've seen in the trailers, there is some "Inception"-sort of crazy going on, blurring the lines between reality and fiction.
Isaac's explanation certainly makes it seem like Marc Spector is an American, which is his natural, real voice. This made-up persona of Steven and the world he inhabits might explain why the British accent is off, as he's not actually British and this is just his dream-state version of what he thinks that sounds like. The MCU is about to get weird, people. That much is clear. And let us not forget that Ethan Hawke is playing the bad guy!
The April 2022 issue of Empire Magazine hits shelves on Thursday, February 17. "Moon Knight" meanwhile is set to debut on Disney+ on March 30.
Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.