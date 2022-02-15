Marvel's Moon Knight Casts Oscar-Winner F. Murray Abraham As An Ancient Egyptian God (Of Course)

Boy, whatever else you might say about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's difficult to knock Kevin Feige and those in charge for their casting decisions. Every so often, we catch wind of an actor joining the franchise in such a perfectly tailor-made role that we can't imagine anyone else ever even being considered. The obvious choices would be Robert Downey, Jr. or Chris Evans, naturally, but I'm also talking about delightfully idiosyncratic examples like Clancy Brown voicing the fiery demon Surtur in "Thor: Ragnarok" or Bill Skarsgård as the Deviant Kro in "Eternals." Well, Marvel's gotten right back on top of that horse and recruited a downright legendary actor for another voice role — this time, on a Disney+ streaming series.

Those involved with "Moon Knight" keep teasing the upcoming show as a gamechanger for the franchise, with lead actor Oscar Isaac even going so far as to (politely) put down previous Marvel movies to make a point about the "character study" aspects of this new hero. All that buzz must've helped put the project on F. Murray Abraham's radar, who has joined the series in a crucial role. Though Marvel never formally announced it, the news has been (possibly inadvertently?) confirmed by the studio (via IGN) through the release of several new official stills — specifically, the image you see at the top of this article. Captioned "Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant and Khonshu (voiced by F. Murray Abraham) in Marvel Studios' 'Moon Knight,'" we can now confidently determine that the Egyptian god glimpsed in recent footage will receive a boost thanks to the distinctive, dulcet tones of F. Murray Abraham.