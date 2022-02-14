New Moon Knight Images Show Off A Slick Costume, A Villainous Ethan Hawke, And An Unhinged Oscar Isaac

"Moon Knight" fans are having a grand old time, considering the bonkers teaser trailer that dropped at the Super Bowl, granting an exclusive look at the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, and the extent of the labyrinth that surrounds Oscar Isaac's mild-mannered gift shop employee Steven Grant. Given the inherent nature of the core narrative, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige's description of the show as "brutal," fans can expect a much darker, grittier show that might just leave no stone unturned.

And guess what? Exclusive new images from "Moon Knight," as released by Marvel on their Instagram and Twitter accounts, capture the exact tone of the upcoming Disney+ limited series: the unraveling of ancient mysteries at the brink of sanity and the unavoidable embracing of chaos.

Here's a deeper look into every new image revealed, and what it potentially reveals about "Moon Knight," Ethan Hawke's menacing Arthur Harrow, and an extremely confused, unhinged Steven Grant.