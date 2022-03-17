Moon Knight Meets The Moon God In Creepy New Clip From Disney+ Series

Obviously, the most important takeaway from this new "Moon Knight" clip has to do with important representation for those of us who've had the profound misfortune of having a contact lens fall out and force us to crawl around on dirty floors looking for it. Like I said — relatable! That said, it's not likely that any of us have ever used this commonplace excuse as a cover for seeing some horrific visions of a sinister Moon God haunting our steps, so, you know, your mileage may vary.

This newest footage features Steven Grant appearing as disheveled and out-of-sorts as anyone could possibly make Oscar Isaac look, cringing into the corner of an elevator as he's stalked (or thinks he's being stalked) by the embodiment of an ancient Egyptian spirit. When that only appears to be a kindly old lady instead, a quintessentially awkward elevator ride ensues until she makes a hasty retreat at the soonest possible chance. Poor Steven, more confused than ever, looks around and BAM — the malevolent-looking Khonshu, skeletal bird head and magical staff and all, is right there with him again.

It's enough to drive anyone a little batty, though longtime Moon Knight fans will certainly be thrilled to see the darker tone of the comics translated to this new series. The circumstantial humor provided by such an awkward run-in is reason to be excited as well, showing how both humor and scares can, in fact, coexist within the same scene. As we reported previously, the formidable Moon Knight villain will be portrayed by legendary actor F. Murray Abraham, of all people. The clip also makes good on previous statements from the cast and crew that this series will truly be Marvel's weirdest superhero yet.

The identity crisis between Steven Grant, Marc Spector, and ultimately the full-fledged power of Moon Knight will come to Disney+ on March 30, 2022.