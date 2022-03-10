Moon Knight Is A Series About Mental Health Struggles And 'Baggage'

We're getting closer to the next Marvel Disney+ show "Moon Knight," and we're learning more about Oscar Isaac's Steven Grant. Executive producer Grant Curtis spoke to USA Today about Grant's dilemma in the series, saying:

"It's a story about identity and finding one's true self. The journey that Marc Spector [his alternate identity] is on during our whole show is: Who am I? And how do I reconcile portions of my past, present, and potential future that I don't necessarily agree with? Coming to terms with our baggage and our learning to live with ourselves is what we all deal with on a day-to-day basis."

Since we're talking about dissociative identity disorder here (and that is in the synopsis), I spoke to psychologist Dr. Travis Langley, author of "Batman and Psychology: A Dark and Stormy Knight" about what that is and what we might see. (Note: I did some copy editing for the second edition of the book.)

Dr. Langley explained, "Dissociative identity disorder is the modern diagnostic term for multiple personality disorder. There's a reason for the name change, too. The old name, multiple personality disorder refers to thinking of it as different personalities within the same person. The modern name has to do with a different view. We see it more as different aspects of the same personality, different pieces of the same cells, but they're dissociated from each other."