New Moon Knight TV Spot Has Two Oscar Isaacs For The Price Of One

Every day (night?) that passes brings us that much closer to Marvel's "Moon Knight," which is set to premiere on Disney+ at the very end of the month. That means we only have a few more weeks left until the phrase, "Neither Oscar Isaac or Ethan Hawke (or F. Murray Abraham!) are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," becomes completely and utterly outdated. What a time to be alive!

But even more than the novelty of seeing a handful of brand-name stars enter the superhero world with one of the unlikeliest characters to ever make his live-action debut, Moon Knight himself remains the biggest draw for comic fans most familiar with the ins and outs of one of the franchise's darkest and most disturbed heroes.

Marvel Studios has worked overtime to make sure that even the most casual of viewers are well-acquainted with what the deal is with Moon Knight, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. A featurette released last week had the cast and crew laying out some of what audiences should expect to see explored in the series. Now, the "Moon Knight" marketing continues to ramp up with a brand new TV spot that teases us with the identity (or, well, one of them, at least) of the man underneath the moon-themed suit, alongside a whole host of previously unseen footage. Check it out below!