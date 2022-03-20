Showtime's Let The Right One In Rounds Out Its Cast

It isn't very often that horror fans can universally agree upon a movie's perfection, but 2008's "Let The Right One In" is one of the few exceptions. Based on John Ajvide Lindqvist's bestselling 2004 novel of the same name, "Let The Right One In" was given the film adaptation treatment by Tomas Alfredson, and the Swedish horror film has been largely considered one of the very best ever since.

In the years following, the film has been given an American remake by "The Batman" director Matt Reeves, and a stage adaptation from Jack Thorne, the director and playwright behind "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." Now, Showtime is giving the story a series treatment, with head writer Andrew Hinderaker ("Penny Dreadful," "Away") describing the show as "both a love letter to the original film, and a story entirely our own."

The "Let the Right One In" TV series will change the story quite a bit, focusing on Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), who has been permanently stuck at the age of 12 after she was turned into a vampire the decade prior. Eleanor mostly lives the life of a shut-in, only able to go outside at night while her father goes out hunting humans for the blood she requires to sustain her life on earth. The goal of the series is to take an emotionally charged albeit naturalistic look at the human condition, mortality, perseverance, and compassion.