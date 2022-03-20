Showtime's Let The Right One In Rounds Out Its Cast
It isn't very often that horror fans can universally agree upon a movie's perfection, but 2008's "Let The Right One In" is one of the few exceptions. Based on John Ajvide Lindqvist's bestselling 2004 novel of the same name, "Let The Right One In" was given the film adaptation treatment by Tomas Alfredson, and the Swedish horror film has been largely considered one of the very best ever since.
In the years following, the film has been given an American remake by "The Batman" director Matt Reeves, and a stage adaptation from Jack Thorne, the director and playwright behind "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." Now, Showtime is giving the story a series treatment, with head writer Andrew Hinderaker ("Penny Dreadful," "Away") describing the show as "both a love letter to the original film, and a story entirely our own."
The "Let the Right One In" TV series will change the story quite a bit, focusing on Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), who has been permanently stuck at the age of 12 after she was turned into a vampire the decade prior. Eleanor mostly lives the life of a shut-in, only able to go outside at night while her father goes out hunting humans for the blood she requires to sustain her life on earth. The goal of the series is to take an emotionally charged albeit naturalistic look at the human condition, mortality, perseverance, and compassion.
New cast additions for Let The Right One In
Joining Demián Bichir and Madison Taylor Baez are Željko Ivanek ("Madam Secretary") as Arthur, a scientist and former CEO of a now disgraced pharmaceutical empire, Grace Gummer ("Mr. Robot, "Dr. Death") as his adult daughter Claire, and Fernanda Andrade ("Narcos: Mexico") as Mark's wife and Eleanor's mother Elizabeth. Anika Noni Rose, Kevin Carroll, Nick Stahl, Ian Foreman, and Jacob Buster are also set to star. Rounding out the cast is Jimmie Saito ("Sweetbitter") as a NYPD homicide detective named Ben, Josh Wingate ("Priest") as special ops agent Roland, and Caroline Neff ("Chicago P.D.") as Danielle, the head chef of Zeke's restaurant and Mark's new boss. The three have been listed as recurring roles.
"Let the Right One In" is produced by Tomorrow Studios ("Cowboy Bebop," "Snowpiercer") with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also serving as executive producers. Hinderaker and Alissa Bachner serve as co-executive producers, and Bichir will serve as a producer on the series as well.
So far it seems like the new series is heavily focusing on the family dealing with their child's vampirism, and not the relationship between the vampire and their young friend, like the book and film. This decision to stray from the source material is wise, as trying to recapture the magic of the film (again) would be an impossible feat. There is currently no anticipated release date for the "Let the Right One In" TV series, but we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.