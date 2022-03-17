What We Do In The Shadows Actor Harvey Guillen Joins Harley Quinn Season 3 As Nightwing

Harvey Guillén is getting into the superhero business. Guillén is known already for his role as Guillermo, a "familiar" with vampire hunting in his family history on FX's "What We Do in the Shadows," but now he seems to be taking a cue from Blade, the vampire hunter who led the way for the superhero movie millennium. Per Deadline, Guillén has landed a voice role as Nightwing, the grown version of Batman's sidekick, Robin, in the HBO Max series, "Harley Quinn."

Earlier this month, we heard that "Harley Quinn" season 3 was still on track for a 2022 release, though no official date has been announced yet for its premiere. The character herself, voiced by Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant," "The Big Bang Theory"), presented a sizzle reel with Ron Funches as King Shark at DC FanDome last October, where they joked about the long road to the screen for season 3. Nightwing, meanwhile, was recently alluded to in an Easter egg in "The Batman," referencing the city of Blüdhaven, similar to how "Batman Forever" once referenced Superman's Metropolis. In the comics, Blüdhaven became Nightwing's stomping grounds after he left Gotham City.

"Harley Quinn" isn't the only DC project that Guillén has on his docket. He's also set to appear in "Blue Beetle." Outside that, he appeared last year in the horror-comedy, "Werewolves Within," and this year in Amazon's popular new streaming series, "Reacher."