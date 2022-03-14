Daily Podcast: Shazam 2 Vs. Avatar, Bob Chapek Fiasco, Deadpool 3, & Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer
On the March 14, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to talk about the latest film and TV news, including "Shazam 2," the Bob Chapek fiasco, "Deadpool 3," and the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" trailer.
Opening Banter: Peter is back! I have been to the Galactic Starcruiser, more on that next week!
In The News:
- Ryan: Shazam 2 Will Now Open Against Avatar 2, And That Is A Very Bad Idea
-
Is it a bad or brilliant idea?
-
- Peter: The Bob Chapek Fiasco:
-
On February 25, the Florida House of Representatives passed the "Don't Say Gay" bill, which would ban lessons about sexual orientation.
-
Critics of the bill have claimed that it is created to stigmatize marginalized students and lead to bullying and attacks.
-
People like President Biden and former Disney head Bob Iger came out against the bill publicly.
-
Eyes were on Disney, as the company has such a large foothold in Florida
-
Disney has been taking heat for declining to release a statement about the bill and for donating money (about $200,000) to statewide elected officials who supported the bill.
-
Chapek told castmembers that he didn't release a statement on the bill because "they are often weaponized by one side or the other to further divide and inflame."
-
"I want to be crystal clear: I and the entire leadership team unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities. And, we are committed to creating a more inclusive company — and world," Chapek wrote in a memo to staff. "We all share the same goal of a more tolerant, respectful world. Where we may differ is in the tactics to get there. And because this struggle is much bigger than any one bill in any one state, I believe the best way for our company to bring about lasting change is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create, and the diverse community organizations we support."
- Rafael: Disney Censors 'Overtly Gay Affection' In Movies, According To Pixar Employees
-
A public letter from "the LGBTQIA+ employees of Pixar, and their allies" went viral.
-
"We at Pixar have personally witnessed beautiful stories, full of diverse characters, come back from Disney corporate reviews shaved down to crumbs of what they once were," the letter says. "Nearly every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at Disney's behest, regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar."
-
- Witney: Disney CEO Bob Chapek Gives Weak Apology To Employees For His Silence On Florida Anti-Gay Bill
-
Late last week, Bob Chapek issued a public apology to the LGBTQIA+ employees working for Disney, and announced a halt to any and all political donations the company would make in the state of Florida.
-
Not going to read his whole statement but I think it's fair to say this is being seen as too late and too little.
-
-
What does Chapek need to do here?
-
- Ryan: Deadpool 3 Finds Its Director In Free Guy Helmer Shawn Levy
-
Is Shawn Levy a good fit?
-
- Reaction: Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer: This Is The Ewan McGregor-Led Star Wars Show You're Looking For
