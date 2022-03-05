AMC's Interview With The Vampire Series Casts Assad Zaman As Rashid

Assad Zaman is the latest actor to join the cast of AMC's upcoming "Interview with the Vampire" series. Zaman, who recently co-starred in the 6-episode British period drama, "Hotel Portofino" (coming to PBS in the U.S.) will play the character Rashid. If that name doesn't ring a bell, it might be because Rashid did not appear in the 1994 film adaptation of Anne Rice's original "Interview with the Vampire" novel.

This new adaptation of "Interview with the Vampire" for AMC and AMC+ stars Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, and Bailey Bass as Louis, Lestat, and Claudia, respectively — the characters played by Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and a young Kirsten Dunst in the movie. During the Super Bowl last month, we got a glimpse at some of the first footage from the new "Interview with the Vampire," with Anderson and Reid in character in New Orleans.

Last year, The Illuminerdi posted a number of character descriptions for the "Interview with the Vampire" series, including one for Rashid, "a recurring character in his 20s-30s," who is "described as Louis' companion in present day" and "is primarily in the background of Louis' mansion with his face in his tablet." So it appears Rashid will be shacking up with Louis and the series will be updating the present-day portion of its plot to include 21st century technology.