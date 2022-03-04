Atlanta Season 3 Trailer: Things Are Getting Pretty Intense

Yup, things are definitely getting a little intense, alright.

All our fan-favorite characters are back for another go-around as Paper Boi's musical career finally seems to have taken off. With fame and fortune come a whole host of unforeseen complications, however, as the newest trailer teases plenty of new developments that will be sure to keep him, Earn, Darius, and Van busy throughout the season ... like figuring out how to pronounce all those impossible European names.

"Atlanta" quickly established itself as one of the most nuanced, thoughtful, and hard-edged shows on television upon its debut way back in 2016 and nothing seems to have changed that during the long hiatus. All the prior marketing for season 3 over the last several months have gone out of their way to play up the return of exactly the sort of heightened, abstract, and slightly disturbing antics that landed "Atlanta" on the map in the first place. For anyone who has yet to pull the trigger and jump on board the series, it's actually pretty difficult to describe exactly what the show is "about" and, well, how it's about it. The series has proven capable of going from slapstick comedy to farce to horror, sometimes in the span of a few minutes within individual episodes, and all while providing a cutting commentary on race, class, and other social concerns.

The series comes from creator Donald Glover and his brother/screenwriting partner, Stephen Glover. To the dismay of fans, Donald Glover previously announced that the upcoming season and the fourth to follow will be the show's last. According to Glover, the story has simply reached its natural endpoint and will go out on its own terms. For those of us who've followed along since the beginning, that news should probably make us want to savor this final stretch of episodes as much as possible. Luckily, we'll get a double dose of "Atlanta" this year to help make up for that. Season 3 premieres on FX March 24, 2022, with the fourth and final season debuting towards the end of 2022.

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of Atlanta finds "Earn" (Donald Glover), "Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles" (Brian Tyree Henry), "Darius" (LaKeith Stanfield) and "Van" (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.