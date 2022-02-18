Donald Glover Reveals Why Atlanta Is Ending With Season 4

Sooner or later, all good things must come to an end. Unfortunately, that still applies to a series as inspired and as idiosyncratic as "Atlanta," even if the overall fanbase would gladly stick around for several more seasons of oddball antics from this particular cast of characters. Instead, sadly, we received the news yesterday that the end is much nearer than we ever thought. Many of us never even thought to look ahead and speculate about what might come beyond "Atlanta" season 3, which will finally arrive on FX in a few months after four long years of waiting. As we now know, however, the fourth and final season will arrive later this year in the fall and bring the show to a definitive close.

As disappointed as fans may feel about the news, what about those involved in actually making it? Well, creator, writer, and star of the show Donald Glover is taking a typically evenhanded perspective, looking back at everything he and his creative team accomplished in giving us some of the most memorable and downright weirdest stories we ever could've imagined.

At the same Television Critics Association panel where FX announced the news of "Atlanta" ending (via Variety), Glover spoke up about why he decided to bring the sprawling stories of his own character Earn, Earn's girlfriend Van (Zazie Beetz), his cousin and aspiring rapper Alfred/Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), and enigmatic weirdo Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) to a close at this point in time.

"Death is natural. I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren't right, they don't happen. I don't feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers' room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about ... I think it ends perfectly."

In all honesty, this sounds like exactly the kind of extemporaneous words of wisdom that Darius himself would've monologued about in any episode of the series. Glover obviously has a point here, especially considering the fact that he originally meant to finish the series after its second season. But all that said, never count out "Atlanta" entirely! Even Glover admits he can't close the door on the show entirely.