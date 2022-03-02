Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Takes A Bite Out Of The Bat In A New Trailer

All snark aside, I honestly enjoyed the frivolity of the first "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie, bizarre Olive Garden plugs and all. If anything, the sequel looks like a step up in quality for the family-friendly property, between Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik going full Eggman and Colleen O'Shaughnessey returning as the voice of Sonic's buddy Miles "Tails" Prower (a character she's voiced in the "Sonic" animated series and video games since 2014).

Most exciting of all, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is bringing Idris Elba onboard to voice Knuckles. The lovable himbo (er, Echidna-bo?) made his debut as an antagonist in the 1994 video game "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" before wising up to Robotnik's evil ways and joining Team Sonic in the sequel-spinoff game "Sonic & Knuckles" (which released the same year). It seems the plan is for Knuckles to have a similar arc in the live-action "Sonic" franchise, with Paramount already working on both a third "Sonic" movie as well as a spin-off series for Elba's antihero.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" director Jeff Fowler is back at the helm for the sequel, drawing from a script by John Whittington ("The LEGO Batman Movie") and "Sonic the Hedgehog" co-writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Paramount recently canceled the movie's planned theatrical release in Russia in response to the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, but it remains set to reach U.S. theaters on April 8, 2022.