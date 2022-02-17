Robert Pattinson's Batman Initially Spoke In A Bat-Whisper Until People Asked Him To Stop

Robert Pattinson, connoisseur of weird pasta and self-proclaimed Batman fanatic, is living every fanboy's dream this year by starring as the Caped Crusader on the big screen. And because he's nothing if not downright strange, Pattinson saw this as an opportunity to get experimental with his take on the brooding hero. Beyond just making his Bruce Wayne an extra emo weirdo, Pattinson also tried his hand at changing the Bat's famously gruff voice.

You see, it's not enough for Bruce Wayne to physically embody a walking Bat when he slinks through the shadows of Gotham as a lone vigilante — he goes to great lengths to keep his identity secret and his playboy billionaire persona intact. Like a true thespian, he does a voice to go along with his costume and if you've seen even a single iteration of Batman, you know exactly what it sounds like: low, raspy, and gruff. But Robert Pattinson is built different, so he tried something new. During his guest appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (via THR) Pattinson said:

"Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I'm like, 'I'm going to do the opposite — I'm gonna go really whispery. And I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it."

Now, we've recently learned that everything out of this man's mouth should be taken with a grain of salt, but his Bat-voice experiments have been corroborated by "The Batman" director himself, Matt Reeves. Discussing the search for the perfect voice, Reeves said of Pattinson: "He could do things with his voice, it was a crazy thing, I was like going, 'Oh, you can go lower.' And then he would. I was like, 'That's amazing.' He went through this process of searching for where it felt like that voice should sit." In the end, the voice landed in that typically gruff Bruce Wayne register, and his weird whispers are forever lost to time.