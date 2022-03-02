This Role Landed Paul Dano The Part Of The Riddler In The Batman

Even apart from the obvious reasons (which have to do with audiences simply never getting enough of the brooding Caped Crusader), "The Batman" is shaping up to be an absolute must-watch for plenty of fascinating reasons. Any film fan would be excited by the chance to see a filmmaker like Matt Reeves, who so brilliantly crafted the latter two-thirds of the new "Planet of the Apes" trilogy, step up and leave his distinctive mark on a character as popular as Batman with seemingly zero creative restrictions. The inspired decision to cast Robert Pattinson as the billionaire recluse Bruce Wayne similarly made waves, likely confusing everyone who only ever associated him with the "Twilight" franchise but thrilling those of us who followed his career through movies like David Michôd's "The Rover," James Gray's "The Lost City of Z," the Safdie brothers' "Good Time," and more.

Paul Dano's another member of the cast who, to this point, has mostly stuck with lower-budget features that allowed him to collaborate with some of the most interesting filmmakers currently working. Few could've ever expected his casting as the villainous Riddler, of all characters, and especially one who's been reimagined as a Zodiac killer-esque sociopath. But Reeves clearly saw something in him that others may not have, enough to convince him to join his first-ever blockbuster part. Maybe fans could look to Dano's more violent roles in the past like Denis Villeneuve's "Prisoners" or Paul Thomas Anderson's "There Will Be Blood" as possible performances that made Reeves think of him for "The Batman." According to the director himself, however, the eye-opening role in question actually came from a more unexpected choice altogether.

In a profile for THR about Paul Dano's career path that has led to "The Batman," director Matt Reeves opened up about his thought process into bringing Dano on board. As it turns out, it was his performance as Brian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys, in the 2014 film "Love & Mercy" that drew the most parallels to what Reeves envisioned for the Riddler:

"That character, he's caught up in his artistry and he struggles to communicate with those around him. That was spiritually connected to the idea of this isolation that the Riddler felt. The Riddler is a product of our time, the way that people become isolated online and retreat to mental activities that substitute for not having contact."