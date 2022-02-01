The Batman Director Matt Reeves Took Inspiration From Mindhunter For The Riddler

Matt Reeves' "The Batman" hasn't even been released yet, but it almost feels like a cliché to point out that the creative team behind the film has very clearly taken inspiration from David Fincher films like "Se7en" and, in a fascinating overlap between fact and fiction, the real-life Zodiac killer who terrorized California in the late 1960s and early 1970s. We've covered Reeves' previous comments before, addressing the intentionally unsettling parallels between the unhinged serial killer (who was famously never caught) and Paul Dano's Riddler. Though some circles of fans may yearn for the much more flamboyant and traditional portrayal of the Riddler in years past, I find it hard to argue with Reeves' thinking. As he said at the time about finding a more unique approach to the Riddler:

"He made me think of the Zodiac Killer. He went around in a black, crudely-made costume, with an insignia and an executioner-type hood. In the darkest of dark ways, he's the real-world analogy for one of these rogues'-gallery characters. There was something very powerful and provocative in that idea."

While Fincher's "Zodiac" gets all the credit — deservedly so — for our most memorable pop culture depiction of the Zodiac killer (1971's "Dirty Harry" is another classic example of a movie based loosely on the real-life killings), Reeves is also giving some credit to a different true-crime staple of pop culture that fans have come to embrace. Netflix's "Mindhunter" is similarly concerned with the disturbing psychology and depravity involved in remorselessly taking the lives of fellow human beings. According to Reeves, reading the 1995 book "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit" that the series is based on helped the director further fall down the Zodiac rabbit hole when it came to crafting the Riddler. As he told Total Film:

"I read 'Mindhunter.' It made me think of the Zodiac killer, and how he actually wore this primitive costume that really is a primitive superhero costume... a rogues' gallery costume. And I was like, 'Oh, that's really scary, the idea of people really wearing masks, and withholding their identities, and terrorizing people, and how scary that is.' And so I started thinking, 'Well, it could be an origin tale for the Riddler, and it could be an origin tale for some of these other characters.'"