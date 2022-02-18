The Batman's Paul Dano Talks About The 'Intense' Experience Of Playing The Riddler

Paul Dano's Riddler now has his own official theme music, courtesy of composer Michael Giacchino and WaterTower Music, and his appearance in the upcoming Warner Bros. film, "The Batman," is drawing ever closer. Dano is an intense actor who has squared off with even more intense Method actors like Daniel Day-Lewis in "There Will Be Blood," but for "The Batman," he's dressed up like the Zodiac Killer and goes to some dark places, which appear to involve duct-taping people to death, according to the trailers. Suffice it to say, this Riddler is a long way from versions we've seen in the past, such as Jim Carrey's prancing red flattop in "Batman Forever."

It sounds like the Riddler role took its toll on Dano at times. The actor recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly where he and director Matt Reeves talked about making the Riddler more terrifying for "The Batman," and how he endured some sleepless nights as he got in the zone with his performance. Dano recalled filming one particularly harrowing scene with Peter Sarsgaard, saying: