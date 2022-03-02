The Batman Will Likely Make $220 Million At The Global Box Office This Week

The overwhelming success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has created a benchmark for movies (superhero movies in particular) in terms of box office success amidst the pandemic. "The Batman" is most likely to traverse a similar path, and has already witnessed a step in that direction with its Korea release on March 1, 2022. Having opened on a public holiday in Korea, which definitely worked in the film's favor, "The Batman" grossed a solid $1.7 million on its opening day, alongside previews. Keeping the circumstances of the pandemic in mind, and the trajectory of big-budget performances in recent history, this is a big win for Warner Bros., as it is the second-best debut for a Batman movie since Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises."

In terms of domestic trajectory, "The Batman" has already premiered in 350 IMAX locations timed to the film's March 1 world premiere in NYC, with numerous sets of preview showtimes across 3,300 locations. Keeping "The Batman" showtimes at 4,217 domestic theaters in mind, Warner Bros. is expecting to reach a $90 million domestic opening mark, at the very least, which is incredibly positive. When compared to films of a familiar strain, DC movies like "Justice League" and "Joker" domestically opened to $93.8 million and $96.2 million respectively.

Several factors can potentially contribute to "The Batman" reaching the $220 million global box office mark. One, it is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, being a major DC property and the return of a beloved superhero figure, wrapped in the garb of a three-hour action-packed film noir. Secondly, initial reactions for "The Batman" are overwhelmingly positive, and the film currently holds a 86% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. Given that there's a mad rush for pre-sales (specifically for Thursday and Friday showtimes) worldwide, "The Batman" seems well on its way to succeed in keeping theaters booked, at least for the upcoming weeks.

"The Batman" will release in theaters on March 4, 2022. The film will be available in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Screen X formats, alongside drive-ins and motion seats.