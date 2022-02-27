Indiana Jones 5 Has Wrapped Filming, Producer Frank Marshall Reveals
Making movies safely in the time of COVID-19 has been a challenging affair. Many films have experienced delays and studios have basically pushed back their entire release slates to accommodate for the setbacks. But it seems like the fifth "Indiana Jones" film had a few more troubles than most.
Last year, Disney announced that a number of Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm projects would be moved around due to the ongoing pandemic. This caused Harrison Ford's legendary adventurer to reschedule his next trip from July 29, 2022 to June 30, 2023. But before that, the star sustained a shoulder injury while rehearsing for a fight scene, which caused a hiatus from filming while the star was evaluated. Even without coronavirus, it looked like James Mangold's upcoming Indy film would have some hurdles to jump.
But now, it looks like things have all worked out in the end as shooting has finally wrapped on the next chapter for the man with the most famous fedora in cinematic history.
Hats off to Dr. Jones
After all of the delays, filming has wrapped on what has been called the "final installment" of the Indiana Jones franchise (but never say never). Producer Frank Marshall took to Twitter and Instagram to cap off this occasion with a picture of his new hat. Certainly it's not Indy's preferred style of headwear, but it'll probably do in a pinch.
That's a wrap!!! #indianajones pic.twitter.com/pQRTw0oOXx
— Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) February 27, 2022
Currently, very little is known about the plot of "Indiana Jones 5." Based on the previous films in the series, Jones will likely be after some kind of artifact before it falls into the wrong hands. As an archaeologist would say (probably): if ain't Baroque, don't fix it! The Apollo 11 moon landing and Roman soldiers apparently factor into the story somehow and the production is said to be utilizing a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford for some scenes, so maybe we'll get to see a number of Indy's offscreen adventures throughout the years.
With the film now moving into post-production, hopefully we get some indication sooner rather than later as to where Mangold's script, written with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth of "Edge of Tomorrow" fame, will take the world traveller this time. And with newcomers to the franchise such as Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, and Antonio Banderas in the mix, fans of Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones Jr. can hardly wait to see what's in store for his last hurrah. Personally, no matter what happens in "Indiana Jones 5," I hope it involves Short Round. Whether the happens or not, we'll just have to patiently wait until the first promotional material is finally released.