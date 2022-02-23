The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To HBO Max In March 2022

As we slowly climb out of the winter and face the winds of March, HBO Max is providing a whole new slate of content, from recent awards contenders to old classics to ongoing television shows. The Oscar campaign has a strong footing on the streaming service next month, with four major films in the running for Best Picture available to watch on HBO Max. The streamer is also adding big blockbuster hits like "F9: The Fast Saga" and an extended edition of "Halloween Kills."

There are also plenty of HBO Max originals that look promising, like the Taika Waititi-produced comedy series "Our Flag Means Death," the Ava Duverney-produced comic book adaptation miniseries "DMZ," and the two-part documentary "The Larry David Story." The sci-fi rom-com "Moonshot" seems like an ambitiously scaled service-exclusive feature production, and the biographical drama series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" is sure to rake in basketball fans. In the meantime, here are all the best and most noteworthy additions to HBO Max in March.