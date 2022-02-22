Praise Shai-Hulud: Dune Is Coming Back To HBO Max Next Month

I have seen Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" three times so far, and that is not enough. When I saw the news that "Dune" will return to HBO Max on March 10, I told all my friends that I won't see them again for a while, because I had to declare my allegiance to Shai-Hulud every day until it leaves again. They know me. This was not a surprise.

If you haven't yet gotten a chance to see it yet, call in sick. Inform your neighbors that there are going to be some deep bass noises coming from your speakers and settle in for a treat. "Dune" was nominated for an epic 10 Academy Awards, so you're not just taking my word for it. How often do we get to see a sci-fi film on the Best Picture list? It's not something I would have thought of for the 1984 David Lynch film, that's for sure. I may be a little blah on awards shows, but that is something I won't miss, no matter what!

If you need a reason to watch, let's start with how beautiful "Dune" is. Villeneuve captures the stark beauty of the desert in a way I didn't think was possible. I live in Los Angeles and I do love the desert. It's just that when I read the book, I didn't have this need to visit the place. I didn't "feel" the heat like I did watching the film (in a cold theater, no less). I didn't get a sense of the vistas, the rock formations, the stark beauty of the place — the way I did with the film.