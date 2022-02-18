The Oscars Will Only Require Covid Vaccines For Certain Attendees In What Is Surely A Bad Decision

The 2022 Oscars are sure shaping up to be, uh, something, huh? Then again, when hasn't the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences been more than a little chaotic when it comes to how it runs its annual awards show? Even so, it's somehow managed to step up its devotion to bad (or, if not that, then certainly questionable) ideas this year, between hiring Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes to split hosting duties, letting Twitter pick a fan-favorite movie for the Oscars, and its definitely-not-at-all-unsafe decision to not make Covid vaccinations mandatory for everyone who attends the event.

As it turns out, though, vaccines will, in fact, be required for some Oscar attendees, but not for others (which also totally sounds like a not-at-all-bad idea). Per The New York Times, the Academy has determined that Oscar nominees and their invited guests must show proof of vaccination before attending, on top of testing negative at least two times via a PCR test. However, those who are either performing or presenting at the ceremony are not required to provide evidence of vaccination, although they will be tested "rigorously" at the show.

Why the bizarre, selective, vaccine mandate? According to a source for Variety, the decision to not require Oscar presenters and performers to give proof of vaccination "falls under the COVID-19 return-to-work agreement between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and unions." As the outlet goes on to explain, "The agreement gives production companies the option to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for Zone A — the production's cast and the crew working closest with the actors — but it is not a requirement."