Dune Star Josh Brolin Is Also Unhappy About That Denis Villeneuve Oscar Snub

It always happens: someone gets snubbed at the Academy Awards, and someone online has something to say about it. In this case, however, it's not just anyone who's out there saying things about filmmaker Denis Villeneuve getting snubbed in the Best Director category for "Dune."

Actor Josh Brolin has worked with Villeneuve twice now — starring in both "Sicario" and "Dune" — and he himself earned an Oscar nomination for his 2008 performance opposite Sean Penn in "Milk." After the the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards were announced this week, Brolin took to Instagram to congratulate some of his "Dune" collaborators. "Dune" was second only to "The Power of Dog" in nominations, earning 10 total in the categories of best picture, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best editing, best costume design, best production design, best original score, best sound, best visual effects, and best make-up and hairstyling.

Villeneuve, however, went unrecognized for best director. The five nominations in that category instead went to Kenneth Branagh for "Belfast," Ryusuke Hamaguchi for "Drive My Car," Paul Thomas Anderson for "Licorice Pizza," Jane Campion for "The Power of the Dog," and Steven Spielberg for "West Side Story."

Here's what Brolin had to say in his Instagram video: