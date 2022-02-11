Daily Podcast: The Batman Tracking, Oscars Relevance, MoviePass Returns & Jurassic World Dominion Trailer

The new program will work on a credits system that would allow users to use credits to purchase movie tickets for both themselves and a guest. Those credits will roll over month to month if they don't get used.

"People didn't see MoviePass as a discount, they saw it as a discovery tool," ceo Stacey Spikes said at the press conference, implying that MoviePass was seen as a curator of film charcuterie instead of what it really was: a purveyor of dirt-cheap movie access.

Additionally, Spikes introduced an initiative for users where you can watch ads to earn free credits to use toward movie tickets. Your phone camera will literally track your eyeballs to make sure you watch the complete ad — and if you look away, the ad will pause. "What it does is it basically creates a transaction between you and the brand," Spikes explained.