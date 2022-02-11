Daily Podcast: The Batman Tracking, Oscars Relevance, MoviePass Returns & Jurassic World Dominion Trailer
On the February 11, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Batman box office tracking, Oscars relevancy, the return of MoviePass, and "Jurassic World Dominion."
Opening Banter: It's the weekend!
In The News:
- Ryan: The Batman Box Office Is Tracking For An $80 Million-Plus Opening Weekend
Mention: You Can Get Bat-Tickets For The Batman Right Now On The Bat-Web
Is $80 million low for Batman?
Let's look at some comps
- Peter (og Shania): Seth Rogen Doesn't Understand Why Anyone Cares About The Oscars
"I don't get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves. To me, maybe people just don't care. I don't care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don't care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?"
Does he have a point?
Why are less people caring now vs. before?
- Ryan (og Lex): MoviePass, Your Favorite Unsustainable Movie Company, Is Relaunching This Summer
The new program will work on a credits system that would allow users to use credits to purchase movie tickets for both themselves and a guest. Those credits will roll over month to month if they don't get used.
"People didn't see MoviePass as a discount, they saw it as a discovery tool," ceo Stacey Spikes said at the press conference, implying that MoviePass was seen as a curator of film charcuterie instead of what it really was: a purveyor of dirt-cheap movie access.
Additionally, Spikes introduced an initiative for users where you can watch ads to earn free credits to use toward movie tickets. Your phone camera will literally track your eyeballs to make sure you watch the complete ad — and if you look away, the ad will pause. "What it does is it basically creates a transaction between you and the brand," Spikes explained.
Will this work?
- Jurassic World Dominion Trailer Reaction
Also mentioned:
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
