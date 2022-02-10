MoviePass, Your Favorite Unsustainable Movie Company, Is Relaunching This Summer

Here's a few words you never thought you'd see again: MoviePass is alive. That's right, folks. Your favorite unsustainable movie company has revealed that they plan to relaunch this summer after a spectacular crash-and-burn in 2019 that was akin to a beautiful car wreck.

Today, CEO Stacy Spikes unveiled the relaunch plans during a press conference akin to an Apple event. During the event, he explained the changes that will be implemented in the new version of the project, including a credits system that would allow users to use credits to purchase movie tickets for both themselves and a guest. Those credits will roll over month to month if they don't get used.

"People didn't see MoviePass as a discount, they saw it as a discovery tool," Spikes said at the press conference, implying that MoviePass was seen as a curator of film charcuterie instead of what it really was: a purveyor of dirt-cheap movie access.

Additionally, Spikes introduced an initiative for users where you can watch ads to earn free credits to use toward movie tickets. Your phone camera will literally track your eyeballs to make sure you watch the complete ad — and if you look away, the ad will pause. "What it does is it basically creates a transaction between you and the brand," Spikes explained. So, it's basically a "Black Mirror" episode. Got it.

Finally, the CEO also revealed that a portion of the new company is available for investment to anyone who would be interested, and the monetary commitment would come with a lifetime membership to MoviePass. He noted that he wanted the MoviePass 2.0 initiative to be "built by its fanbase," but did not specify how interested parties could get involved.

As for us movie-loving plebs, there's no word yet on how much MoviePass will cost — and I'm expecting it to be a pretty penny, or at least a step up from the $10 price tag that put the business into a garbage can and kicked it down a steep hill to bankruptcy. It seems we will soon know if it's worth tapping back in, but based on the creepy ad eyeball tracking alone, I'm skeptical.