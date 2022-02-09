The Morning Watch: No Time To Die VFX Breakdown, The Power Of The Dog: Reframing The West & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, take a look at a VFX breakdown for some of the key sequences from Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond in "No Time to Die." Plus, go behind the scenes of the Best Picture-nominated "The Power of the Dog" with a nearly 30-minute featurette. And finally, see how "The Office" co-star Ed Helms handles some of the spiciest wings around in a new episode of "Hot Ones."
No Time to Die VFX Breakdown
First up, the visual effects house DNEG has revealed a breakdown of some of the work they completed for "No Time to Die." The James Bond adventure is filled with plenty of blockbuster spectacle, and all the hard work that went into post-production paid off. The film's VFX have been nominated for a BAFTA and Oscar. When you take a look at this breakdown, you'll see that it was very much deserved.
The Power of the Dog: Reframing the West
Next, "The Power of the Dog" is fresh off several Oscar nominations this week, and now you can see how the western drama came together in this extensive featurette from Netflix. The video pulls back the veil on craft details, performance particulars, and director Jane Campion's triumphant return to the big screen after 12 long years. The film digs into an exploration of complex masculinity, secret passion, and the taming of the west.
Ed Helms Heats Up on Hot Ones
Finally, Hot Ones brought in "The Office" star Ed Helms to talk about his new Peacock series "True Story with Ed and Randall." Of course, that can be a little difficult with all the spicy wings laying around. Listen as Helms talks about his time at Dunder-Mifflin, playing the banjo, boiled peanuts, and the art of the ad read. It's worth sticking around for the whole conversation!