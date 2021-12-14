True Story With Ed And Randall Trailer: Ed Helms And Randall Park Host A Hybrid Scripted And Unscripted Comedy Series

Helms and Park are also executive producing "True Story with Ed and Randall" with showrunner Tracey Baird, among others. The press release offers this description of the series:

"In each episode, Ed and Randall meet one or two storytellers and listen to their funny, amazing and true stories for the first time. The stories range from sneaking into the 1979 Super Bowl — to a rogue bachelor party invite — to a young girl and her family who moved to America and set her sights on becoming senior class president, every story celebrates the rich, comedic elements down to the last detail."

As you can see from the trailer, NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw will help bring the Super Bowl story to life, while a revolving door of guest stars will help stage the reenactments of it and other stories. Guest stars for "True Story with Ed and Randall" include Terry Crews, Paul Scheer, Adam Pally, Rob Riggle, Maz Jobrani, Mindy Sterling, Shannon Woodward, Tichina Arnold, Tawny Newsome, Lauren Ash, Fortune Feimster, and Anders Holm.

All six episodes of "True Story with Ed and Randall" will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock starting Thursday, January 20, 2022.