Kenneth Branagh Has Now Been Nominated For Seven Oscars, All In Different Categories

It's not every day you can wake up one morning and find out that you've set a new record for Academy Award nominations by the longstanding institution which is set to hold its 94th ceremony (94!) in March of this year. Well, that's precisely the position Kenneth Branagh finds himself in after his latest film, the largely black-and-white picture "Belfast," earned Branagh an additional three nominations that he's never accrued in his career until now. With the film's specific nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture, Branagh has now set a new record for 7 nominations in 7 different categories over his career. The multi-hyphenate director, writer, producer, and actor had previously earned nominations for Best Director and Best Actor in a Leading Role for his 1990 historical drama "Henry V," Best Live Action Short Film in 1993 for "Swan Song," Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) for 1997's "Hamlet," and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "My Week with Marilyn" (2011).

"Belfast" is also up for Best Director, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Judi Dench (whom Branagh has worked with before on "Hamlet"), Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Ciarán Hinds, Best Original Song for "Down to Joy," and Best Sound, bringing its total to 7 — enough to land the Oscars hopeful in third place in the overall field of competitors, tied with Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" and behind both "Dune" (10) and "The Power of the Dog" (12). Of course, this will likely remain as mere trivia unless "Belfast" pulls through with some actual wins in its eligible categories next month, but it's pretty neat trivia all the same! Finding consistent success in the industry with just one job is hard enough, and Branagh has managed to do so while wearing numerous different hats over the years and gaining accolades on the absolute highest level.