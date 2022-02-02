Roland Emmerich Wants To Destroy The World Again With Another Global Warming Movie [Exclusive]

Some men just want to watch the world burn ... or freeze. Since the '90s, writer/director Roland Emmerich has made a name for himself by doing just that, imperiling the planet in increasingly epic ways for box office success. From Terminator riff "Universal Soldier" to "Stargate" to "Independence Day," the decade was filled with action bangers courtesy of the German filmmaker who has earned his fair share of fans and haters. Emmerich contains enough multitudes to hold both a Razzie award for "Godzilla" (1998) and a Kids Choice Award for "Independence Day."

One sandbox he keeps returning to is global warming, a subject near and dear enough to his heart to prompt him to infuse the environmental crisis into "The Day After Tomorrow," a 2004 adaptation of Art Bell and Whitley Strieber's 1999 book "The Coming Global Superstorm." Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid, the film raised alarm bells on global weather disasters caused by climate change. Catastrophe struck again just five years later in "2012," another sci-fi disaster picture which functions as a modern spin on the biblical flood story. A fine array of works peppered the 2010s for the storyteller: "White House Down," "Midway," and an "Independence Day" sequel all enjoyed varying forms of success as Marvel, DC, and Star Wars increased their box office dominance. Throughout his career, Emmerich has wowed moviegoers with impressive visual effects and a grand sense of scale, and that arc continues with this year's "Moonfall."

Starring a hefty cast (appropriate for a disaster movie) including Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland, "Moonfall" concerns the moon being knocked towards a collision course with Earth. It drops in theaters this Friday, and /Film's Jacob Hall sat down with Roland Emmerich to talk about the cinema of calamity and what he'd like to do next. Spoiler: Emmerich wants to watch the world burn again.