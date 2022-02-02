Superhero Bits: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Delayed Again, Image Comics Turns 30 & More

Recently, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-writer Chris McKenna appeared on an episode of "The Q&A With Jeff Goldsmith" to dig into some spoilers regarding the movie. Many had assumed that the Sinister Six were going to form up in the film's climax, though that didn't exactly come to pass. However, McKenna did explain that one could consider Tom Hardy's Venom the sixth member of the group.

"Yes, there was [talk of Mysterio or Rhino returning]. Yeah, there was definitely talk, like, 'Who is the Sinister Six here?' If you want six, you can always say Venom was the sixth [member] if you want. He's in the tag, he made it [into the MCU], but he never made it out of Mexico (laughs). There was always that talk of, 'Should we be doing officially the Six?'"

As those who have seen the movie are well aware, Hardy's Eddie Brock/Venom appears briefly in a post-credits scene that ties back to what happened in the one attached to "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." So while he's technically present during the events of "No Way Home," what McKenna is suggesting is kind of a stretch. Still, it's interesting to hear that perspective from one of the writers.