Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Gameplay Trailer: Play As The Bad Guys, Kill The Good Guys
If you've ever had the burning desire to punch The Flash in his smug, sleek little face, now is your chance. The new DC Comics video game from Rocksteady (the "Batman: Arkham" series) "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" is an action-adventure game revolving around the titular team's attempts to defeat Brainiac after he invades Earth and brainwashes the Justice League.
The game is said to be a continuation of the "Batman: Arkham" series, but will not feature Batman as the title character or player protagonist. The trailer for "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" dropped during this week's Game Awards, the perfect place to show off the game's adult language, high-powered gunplay, explosive set pieces, ridiculously impressive swinging abilities, and designs of our favorite DC anti-heroes that look just different enough from the portrayals in the film as to not get slapped with a likeness lawsuit by Hollywood A-listers.
The Suicide Squad are tasked with yet another mission deemed too risky for typical government approaches, with Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, King Shark, and Harley Quinn on a mission to defeat Brainiac and his hordes of brainwashed helpers — including the heroic Justice League. Players are able to play solo with AI teammates, or in multiplayer mode with friends. "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" game is flashy, edgy, and looks like a total blast. Check out the gameplay trailer below.
How Intense Does It Get?
According to both DC and Rocksteady, "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" is classified as a "hardcore violent" video game. The gameplay trailer featured plenty of firepower, but also has King Shark eating the head off of a villain like something out of "Mortal Kombat." Harley Quinn uses a baseball bat to bash in skulls, and Deadshot takes out a friggin' helicopter out of the sky. It's safe to assume that this game is going to be brutal as hell.
A game based on the "Suicide Squad" comics was first announced in 2010, years before the characters were ever given the movie treatment, with the formation of the group teased in 2013 at the end of "Batman: Arkham Origins." At the end of 2016, that original game was scrapped but Rocksteady confirmed this new game in August of 2020.
The gameplay trailer for "Kill the Justice League" prominently features a brainwashed version of The Flash, happily taunting Captain Boomerang and speeding around like, well, The Flash. The game will also force users to take down the other members of the Justice League, including Superman and Batman. Debra Wilson even popped up at the Game Awards in character as Amanda "The Wall" Waller (whom she voices in the games) to promote the title, which is exactly how you introduce a GD video game.
"Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in 2022.