Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Gameplay Trailer: Play As The Bad Guys, Kill The Good Guys

If you've ever had the burning desire to punch The Flash in his smug, sleek little face, now is your chance. The new DC Comics video game from Rocksteady (the "Batman: Arkham" series) "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" is an action-adventure game revolving around the titular team's attempts to defeat Brainiac after he invades Earth and brainwashes the Justice League.

The game is said to be a continuation of the "Batman: Arkham" series, but will not feature Batman as the title character or player protagonist. The trailer for "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" dropped during this week's Game Awards, the perfect place to show off the game's adult language, high-powered gunplay, explosive set pieces, ridiculously impressive swinging abilities, and designs of our favorite DC anti-heroes that look just different enough from the portrayals in the film as to not get slapped with a likeness lawsuit by Hollywood A-listers.

The Suicide Squad are tasked with yet another mission deemed too risky for typical government approaches, with Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, King Shark, and Harley Quinn on a mission to defeat Brainiac and his hordes of brainwashed helpers — including the heroic Justice League. Players are able to play solo with AI teammates, or in multiplayer mode with friends. "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" game is flashy, edgy, and looks like a total blast. Check out the gameplay trailer below.