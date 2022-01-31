Daily Podcast: Most Anticipated Superhero Movie, Jurassic World's Future, Box Office, & Fast 10 Casting
On the January 31, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film and TV news, including weekend box office, most anticipated summer movies, "Fast 10," and the future of "Jurassic World."
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Ryan: No Way Home Box Office Has Cemented Spider-Man As A Cultural Phenomenon For The Ages
-
No Way Home
-
Scream
-
Awards Favorites
-
Expectations for Jackass Forever and Moonfall?
-
- Ryan: 20% Said This Is Their Most Anticipated Superhero Movie Of 2022
-
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 20.14%
-
The Batman 17.90%
-
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One 15.15%
-
Thor: Love and Thunder 14.97%
-
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 12.05%
-
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 7.92%
-
The Flash 6.02%
-
Black Adam 5.85%
-
- Peter (og Jeremy): My Man! Jason Momoa To Join The Family For Fast And Furious 10
-
Fas10en Your Seatbelts
-
Rock replacement?
-
- Ryan (og Sandy): Jurassic World Dominion Ends The Trilogy, But There Could Be More Jurassic Movies To Come [Exclusive]
Also mentioned:
-
-
-
-
-
-
