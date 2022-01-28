Jurassic World TV Show Has Not Been Discussed, Producer Frank Marshall Confirms [Exclusive]

Are we ever going to see the "Jurassic World" franchise make the jump to the small screen? Quite a few other big properties are going that way in the streaming era, with premium TV shows centered around big IP now all the rage. However, if producer Frank Marshall is to be believed (and he probably should be) there are no such conversations taking place for this particular franchise — at least not right now.

I recently had the very good fortune of speaking with Marshall for his new documentary "Picabo," which is currently streaming on Peacock. Various rumors regarding a possible live-action "Jurassic" TV show have surfaced over the last handful of years, so I decided to ask Marshall about it. Is TV the future beyond this year's "Jurassic World Dominion?" The legendary producer did not mince words, saying:

"No, I'm really just focused on the movies. So I haven't really thought about that. There's been no discussion of that. As I say, we have the animated series [Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous]. I think that's plenty for now."

So there we have it. Marshall is one of the key filmmakers behind the franchise currently, serving as an executive producer on all three "Jurassic World" films. Odds are, if any such discussions had taken place, he would know about them, and he was pretty direct with his answer.