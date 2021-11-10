Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 Trailer: Escape Is Only The Beginning

Almost 30 years after "Jurassic Park" changed the landscape of summer blockbusters forever, the new "Jurassic World" films have attempted to cash in on that legacy by taking the action to the next level. The park was finally opened to the public with 2015's "Jurassic World" and, predictably, things didn't quite work out. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" then upped the ante even more by essentially blowing up the original island of Isla Nublar with an erupting volcano and ushering the surviving dinosaurs onto the mainland where — who could've possibly guessed! — they escaped into the wild. Life finds a way, apparently!

With "Jurassic World: Dominion" set to bow in 2022, some might be tempted to think that the big screen franchise is hogging all the good stuff. That's not quite the case, however, as "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" has garnered its fair share of fans since debuting on Netflix in 2020. The animated series has worked in parallel with the events of the movies, putting the focus on a group of stranded children who've had to fight off dinosaurs, mercenaries, and occasionally each other to survive the unforgiving environment and make it back home safe and sound. With season 4 of the show set to debut in December, DreamWorks Animation and Netflix have released a new trailer, which you can watch below.