Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer: The Face Of Madness Returns

Hey Sawyer, why the long face? It's the dawn of a new era, one in which our slasher icons are huffing and puffing more with every swing of the blade. Michael Myers stalks a little slower now and likely requires arch support as he prowls for victims in Haddonfield, but that doesn't stop him from racking up a hefty body count and box office return in David Gordon Green's 2021 sequel "Halloween Kills." Jason Voorhees is still in legal limbo, so by the time a new "Friday the 13th" movie emerges, the murderous mama's boy may need to fashion a more ergonomic machete handle and stick with slaying during reasonable daytime hours. Now, the Large Adult Son of the Sawyer family has come out of retirement to slice 'n dice some unwary travelers, but he'll take some Centrum Silver before revving up the Husqvarna.

Directed by David Blue Garcia, "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" acts as a sequel to Tobe Hooper's 1974 classic "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," even using the same famous voice for its narration. Taking place decades after the events of the original film, "Texas Chainsaw" centers on the flesh-wearing serial killer Leatherface returning to his rage roots, targeting a group of doomed businessmen. However, a survivor from "the tragedy which befell a group of five youths" 48 years ago is ready for revenge, setting the stage for a showdown. The screenplay is written by Chris Thomas Devlin, who picks up from an original story co-written by Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues. The sequel (or perhaps it is a requel, like "Scream 5") is a tag-team effort between Legendary Pictures, Bad Hombre, and Exurbia Films, and stars Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouéré, Alice Krige, Jessica Allain, and Nell Hudson.

Last fall, it was announced that Legendary Pictures made a global rights deal with Netflix, bringing its latest sequel "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" away from its theatrical plans and over to the streaming service. The 2021 release date has thusly moved to February 18, 2022, and there's a trailer ready for viewing.