New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movie Will Hunt, Kill, Eat Travelers At Netflix Now

The Hollywood Reporter has the news that the new "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movie is going to Netflix. "Don't Breathe" director Fede Alvarez is producing the flick, and Alvarez previously offered up some info on what we can expect, saying:

"It is a direct sequel, and it is the same character. It is old man Leatherface." The producer also promised that the new film would be taking an old school approach, stating: "Everything is classic, old school gags. A lot of the approach that we had with Evil Dead – never VFX, to do everything on camera. It's a very old-school approach to filmmaking. Vintage lenses...it's very similar to the original film."

The film will also bring back original "Texas Chain Saw" final girl Sally Hardesty, now played by "Mandy" actress Olwen Fouéré (original Sally actress Marilyn Burns died in 2014). The cast also includes Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore, and Moe Dunford. David Blue Garcia directed the film, which is produced by Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues through their Bad Hombre banner. Kim Henkel, Ian Henkel, and Pat Cassidy of Exurbia Films, also produce, along with Legendary Pictures.

The new film had a bit of a rough start. Ryan and Andy Tohill, the team behind the 2018 British-Irish film "The Dig," were initially brought in to direct. However, after one week of filming, the Tohills walked away from the project citing creative differences.