Texas Chainsaw Massacre First Look: Meet The New Sally Hardesty

Who's laughing now? Sally Hardesty earned her place as a final girl in 1974 when the character went toe-to-toe with the flesh-wearing Leatherface and the Sawyer Family in Tobe Hooper's "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre." The cannibal movie spawned eight sequels, prequels, and re-imaginings, the latest of which sees the return of the weary survivor in David Blue Garcia's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (that's one word for "chainsaw," two if you nerds are referring to the original 1974 film's title), coming to Netflix in 2022. USA Today had the first look at the Olwen Fouréré as Sally Hardesty.

"Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is a direct sequel to Hooper's '74 film, taking place years after the events of August 18, 1973. Here's the synopsis:

Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area's residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who's hell-bent on seeking revenge.

The original film left Sally as the sole survivor of her group; she, her paraplegic brother Franklin, and their friends, Jerry, Kirk, and Pam trekked to visit the grave of the Hardesty's grandfather after news reports of grave robbing in the area. After a harrowing run-in with the Sawyer family and their chainsaw-wielding Large Adult Son, a bloodied Sally escapes by the skin of her teeth, jumping onto the back of a passing truck and laughing maniacally as the credits roll.

Fouéré slides into the role of Sally Hardesty following Marilyn Burns' death in 2014 (Burns also reprised the role in Kim Henkel's 1994 sequel "Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation"). Now, it seems that Hardesty has had enough time to ruminate on her past, and like Laurie Strode of the "Halloween" franchise, she's ready to reckon with the monster in the closet.