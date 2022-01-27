Boba Fett And Obi-Wan Kenobi Actor Shares The Intense Secrecy Of Working On A Star Wars Show [Exclusive]
Marvel gets all the attention and memes these days about anti-spoiler "snipers" who stand at the ready, just waiting to silence any hapless actor who mistakenly says a little too much about an upcoming project during an interview or public appearance. But between Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland constantly running their mouths — to say nothing about that certain spoiler in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" that ended up becoming the internet's worst-kept secret — I'd say it's about time we suspended that little narrative and found a more suitable candidate to claim that anti-spoiler title for themselves.
Like, I don't know, "Star Wars," perhaps. Setting aside the entire "The Rise of Skywalker" snafu, we can go back several years and list any number of major surprises that fans knew nothing about until either the lights went down in the theater or we fired up the latest Disney+ streaming show in our living rooms. Think of Frank Oz reprising his role as Yoda in an unexpected appearance in "The Last Jedi," or Baby Yoda showing up at the end of that very first episode of "The Mandalorian," or a de-aged Luke Skywalker himself waltzing into Din Djarin's world one season later. By all accounts, that strict lockdown extends to "Star Wars" projects still to come.
/Film's Ryan Scott recently talked to Rory Ross, an actor with roles in both "The Book of Boba Fett" as one of the Tusken Raiders and the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" as a Stormtrooper. We previously brought you the juicy tidbit from their conversation that Ross believes "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will be every fan's dream series, and now we have even more intriguing details about his perspective on the rampant secrecy surrounding his roles in these shows. In response to a question about how "intense" it is from his point of view, Ross answered:
"I mean, you definitely sign a lot of NDAs, so that's why I have to be careful on talking about proprietary technology. Obviously, the Volume has already been explored in the '[Disney] Gallery' series, which I definitely recommend people watching that if they're curious about behind the scenes. Especially when it comes to 'Kenobi,' there hasn't been a lot out there. So that's why I'm like, 'I'm a Stormtrooper. People are going to enjoy it. It's going to be a fun time.'"
"Got to be Very Careful What You Do and Don't Say"
By the sound of it, joining the cast of any "Star Wars" production on any level whatsoever is both a dream come true ... and a constant source of anxiety about saying the wrong thing at any given moment. Luckily, Rory Ross can consider himself among the ranks of "Star Wars" actors who've successfully navigated that tricky minefield so far. In his interview with /Film, he goes on to say:
"I mean, you want to make sure that you're not spoiling anything, as well, for the fans. Because you imagine if someone knew about Grogu, or even Luke Skywalker [in 'The Mandalorian']. That would be devastating to know beforehand. So I would never want to be the one that would give out any of those big things or anything like that, and just enjoy the show. I'm happy to talk with the fans and stuff like that. But yeah, got to be very careful what you do and don't say."
As much as I think we sometimes take the anti-spoiler conversation to some really silly lengths sometimes, the gist of Ross's statements here are on-point. In any case, it's fun to hear about these sorts of concerns from a vastly different perspective of our own ... even if Ross himself appears to be a knowledgeable and passionate "Star Wars" fan in his own right. Check out the full interview to see for yourself.