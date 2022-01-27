Boba Fett And Obi-Wan Kenobi Actor Shares The Intense Secrecy Of Working On A Star Wars Show [Exclusive]

Marvel gets all the attention and memes these days about anti-spoiler "snipers" who stand at the ready, just waiting to silence any hapless actor who mistakenly says a little too much about an upcoming project during an interview or public appearance. But between Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland constantly running their mouths — to say nothing about that certain spoiler in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" that ended up becoming the internet's worst-kept secret — I'd say it's about time we suspended that little narrative and found a more suitable candidate to claim that anti-spoiler title for themselves.

Like, I don't know, "Star Wars," perhaps. Setting aside the entire "The Rise of Skywalker" snafu, we can go back several years and list any number of major surprises that fans knew nothing about until either the lights went down in the theater or we fired up the latest Disney+ streaming show in our living rooms. Think of Frank Oz reprising his role as Yoda in an unexpected appearance in "The Last Jedi," or Baby Yoda showing up at the end of that very first episode of "The Mandalorian," or a de-aged Luke Skywalker himself waltzing into Din Djarin's world one season later. By all accounts, that strict lockdown extends to "Star Wars" projects still to come.

/Film's Ryan Scott recently talked to Rory Ross, an actor with roles in both "The Book of Boba Fett" as one of the Tusken Raiders and the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" as a Stormtrooper. We previously brought you the juicy tidbit from their conversation that Ross believes "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will be every fan's dream series, and now we have even more intriguing details about his perspective on the rampant secrecy surrounding his roles in these shows. In response to a question about how "intense" it is from his point of view, Ross answered:

"I mean, you definitely sign a lot of NDAs, so that's why I have to be careful on talking about proprietary technology. Obviously, the Volume has already been explored in the '[Disney] Gallery' series, which I definitely recommend people watching that if they're curious about behind the scenes. Especially when it comes to 'Kenobi,' there hasn't been a lot out there. So that's why I'm like, 'I'm a Stormtrooper. People are going to enjoy it. It's going to be a fun time.'"