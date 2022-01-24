Billions Character Has Heart Attack After Using A Peloton Bike; Peloton Is Getting Sick Of This

This article contains spoilers for last month's debut of "HBO Max's "And Just Like That...," this past weekend's premiere of Showtime's "Billions," and the general well-being of Peloton shareholders everywhere.

Talk about adding insult to injury. Or is this merely an incredible demonstration of how pride — in this instance, the Peloton exercise equipment company going viral after that funny (and weirdly unsettling?) advertisement over two years ago — goes before a fall? Whatever the case may be, Peloton once again finds itself struggling to keep its head above water after this latest wave of bad PR, stemming from yet another fictional character on television suffering a health incident after using, you guessed it, a Peloton bike.

This saga most recently came to a head when beloved "Sex and the City" character Mr. Big bit the dust in "And Just Like That..." after suffering a heart attack from using a Peloton bike. The stock market didn't take that development too kindly, and the value of the company's shares plummeted in the immediate aftermath. Peloton attempted to rectify the situation by "resurrecting" Mr. Big in a commercial ... which backfired when a major story broke about Mr. Big actor Chris Noth being accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Peloton has since taken the ad down.

Apparently Peloton just can't catch a break, as last night's episode of "Billions" featured a character suffering a (non-fatal) heart attack after hopping onto the trusty exercise bike for a little workout. Though you might think that "There's no such thing as bad publicity," Peloton has been quick to dispel the notion that they ever signed off on this example of product placement. At this point, Hollywood seems to have it in for the exercise company and, if you ask me, that seems like a story worth telling. Check out the details below.