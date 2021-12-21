Chris Noth Dropped From The Equalizer Following Sexual Assault Allegations

CBS has dropped Chris Noth from its reboot of "The Equalizer" TV show in the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations against the actor. Noth previously co-starred opposite Queen Latifah on the crime drama series as William Bishop, an old friend of Robyn McCall (Latifah) and her former handler at the CIA who continues to aid her in her newfound career as a justice-seeking vigilante.

Universal Television and CBS announced the news in an official statement (via TVLine), reading, "Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of 'The Equalizer,' effective immediately." However, the actor will show up in an already-filmed upcoming episode of the series' ongoing second season, as well as any reruns from seasons 1 and 2 that air in the future.

The aforementioned allegations were published by The Hollywood Reporter on December 16. The women in question, identified as Zoe (who works in the entertainment industry) and Lily (a journalist), told the outlet they were sexually assaulted by Noth in 2004 and 2015. Both women, who approached the outlet "months apart" and do not know one another, said they were triggered by the promos and reports on HBO Max's "And Just Like That...," a series revival of "Sex and the City" in which Noth reprised his role as John James "Mr. Big" Preston, the on-again, off-again love interest to series lead Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).