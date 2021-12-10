Billions Season 6 Trailer: Battle Lines Are Being Drawn

Of course, Rhoades himself isn't spotless in the eyes of his enemies. Later in the trailer, he says he has no skeletons in his closet, but we see quick flashes of him with a dominatrix that indicate otherwise. There's plenty more intrigue captured in these few minutes of season 6 footage, too, from a cheeky gun-cocking sound effect that pops up when Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) brings up "the way of the gun" to the shot of a cannon firing that ends the trailer with a literal bang. All of this borders on melodrama, but the series' trailer is just tongue-in-cheek enough to make it work.

Eagle-eyed viewers will spot plenty of other signifiers of wealth and corruption in these brief clips, from Krakow's ostentatious painted portrait, to a party where women squirm on the knees of rich men, to a stadium named after Governor Sweeney (Matt Servitto). This trailer is basically an endless nesting doll of rich people drama, but that's exactly what makes it great.

The sixth season of "Billions" will premiere on Showtime on January 23, 2022.